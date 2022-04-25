Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $278.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $258.00 to $278.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PXD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.15.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD opened at $227.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $133.73 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $242.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.87.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 29.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 23,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.87, for a total value of $5,899,475.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total transaction of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,696 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,698 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,147 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.