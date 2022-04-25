Piper Sandler Cuts BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $32.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 84.76% from the company’s current price.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $57.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $17.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. BigCommerce has a 52-week low of $16.99 and a 52-week high of $72.20.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,448.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $671,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,712 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 35.9% during the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 54.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $2,796,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

