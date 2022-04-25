Piper Sandler Cuts VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Price Target to $11.00

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 97.84% from the company’s current price.

VTEX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of VTEX in a report on Saturday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of VTEX from $25.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VTEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VTEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Shares of VTEX opened at $5.56 on Monday. VTEX has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.67.

VTEX ( NYSE:VTEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $37.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.32 million. VTEX had a negative net margin of 48.11% and a negative return on equity of 30.91%. On average, equities research analysts predict that VTEX will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTEX. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VTEX in the third quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VTEX during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in VTEX during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in VTEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in VTEX during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

