Piper Sandler Upgrades GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) to Overweight

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on GDDY. Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

GDDY opened at $83.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 58.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GoDaddy will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,382,652.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $576,318,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the 4th quarter worth $134,798,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,042,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,275,000 after buying an additional 1,569,106 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 3,775,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,418,000 after buying an additional 1,558,150 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5,741.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,384,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,472,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares during the period.

About GoDaddy (Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.