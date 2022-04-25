Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities raised shares of Pixelworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

In related news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 58,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $189,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXLW. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Pixelworks during the third quarter worth about $4,569,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 14,470.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 728,723 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pixelworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,683,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,408,000 after buying an additional 487,932 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in Pixelworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. 38.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.20. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.50 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 29.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

