PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLBY. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PLBY Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of PLBY Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total value of $317,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $1,908,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 54,280 shares of company stock worth $833,171 and have sold 321,059 shares worth $4,885,721.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PLBY Group by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PLBY Group by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its position in PLBY Group by 635.4% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PLBY Group stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.18. 30,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. PLBY Group has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 2.87.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.36). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 106.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that PLBY Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

