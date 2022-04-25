Pool Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $6.98 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pool in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.59 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POOL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $415.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $443.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $490.11. Pool has a 12-month low of $401.51 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Pool during the 4th quarter worth $200,159,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 515,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,825,000 after purchasing an additional 215,758 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 454,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,997,000 after purchasing an additional 207,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 994.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,024,000 after purchasing an additional 196,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 776,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $439,296,000 after purchasing an additional 158,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 17.81%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

