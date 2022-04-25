Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.66 Million

Brokerages expect that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) will announce $60.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $65.50 million and the lowest is $57.28 million. Porch Group posted sales of $26.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 126.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full-year sales of $320.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $319.94 million to $320.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $401.50 million, with estimates ranging from $390.56 million to $412.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $51.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.98 million. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 56.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Porch Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Porch Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Porch Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Porch Group by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $426.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.64. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average is $13.28.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

