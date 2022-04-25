Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on POR. Barclays upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of POR stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.66. 877,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.76. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $57.03.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.1% during the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 658,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,336,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 4.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $1,015,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 3,161.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 26,019 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

