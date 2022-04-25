PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $367.65 Million

Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) to report sales of $367.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PotlatchDeltic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $395.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $340.30 million. PotlatchDeltic posted sales of $354.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PotlatchDeltic.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic has a 1 year low of $48.82 and a 1 year high of $65.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $524,128,000 after purchasing an additional 212,800 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,067,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,717,000 after acquiring an additional 217,049 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,055,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,761,000 after acquiring an additional 42,593 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,693,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,433,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,353,000 after purchasing an additional 99,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

