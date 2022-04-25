PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.50.

PCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,693,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,371,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the third quarter worth approximately $48,522,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 141.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,000,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,623,000 after purchasing an additional 586,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 436.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,120,000 after purchasing an additional 379,923 shares in the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PCH opened at $54.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.23. PotlatchDeltic has a one year low of $48.82 and a one year high of $65.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.34.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 26.86% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

About PotlatchDeltic (Get Rating)

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.