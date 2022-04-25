PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PPG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.07.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $132.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a one year low of $111.32 and a one year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 29.6% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 102.5% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 286,012 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,903,000 after acquiring an additional 144,745 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in PPG Industries by 441.6% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,803 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Ledyard National Bank bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

