PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Price Target Cut to $155.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, February 11th. Vertical Research cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.07.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $132.85 on Monday. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $111.32 and a 52 week high of $182.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 373.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 157.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPG Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,835,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

