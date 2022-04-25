PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $150.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.76.

Shares of PPG stock traded down $4.57 on Monday, reaching $128.28. The stock had a trading volume of 9,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,543. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.22. PPG Industries has a 12 month low of $111.32 and a 12 month high of $182.97.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 23.34%. PPG Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

