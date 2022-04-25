PPL (NYSE:PPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPL. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.
PPL traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. 7,183,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,601. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.79. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16.
In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in PPL by 371.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.
PPL Company Profile (Get Rating)
PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.
