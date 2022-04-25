PPL (NYSE:PPL) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PPL. Wolfe Research raised shares of PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PPL from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

PPL traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.76. 7,183,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,617,601. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 0.79. PPL has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $30.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 25.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PPL will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in PPL by 371.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,780,000. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

