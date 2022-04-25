PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) – Stifel Firstegy cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PrairieSky Royalty in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.26.

Get PrairieSky Royalty alerts:

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PSK. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. ATB Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PrairieSky Royalty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.51.

PSK stock opened at C$17.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.66. The stock has a market cap of C$4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$12.51 and a 1 year high of C$19.48.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,812.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at C$496,967.40. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 640,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,438,697.16. Insiders have acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $251,960 over the last 90 days.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.36%.

About PrairieSky Royalty (Get Rating)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PrairieSky Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrairieSky Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.