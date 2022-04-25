PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Senior Officer Acquires C$66,637.60 in Stock

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) Senior Officer Andrew Phillips acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.66 per share, with a total value of C$66,637.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 644,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,742,047.76.

Andrew Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, Andrew Phillips acquired 10,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$16.29 per share, with a total value of C$162,900.00.

Shares of PSK traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$17.03. 526,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,682. The stock has a market cap of C$4.07 billion and a PE ratio of 31.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.66. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$12.51 and a 12 month high of C$19.48.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$100.60 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. will post 1.0399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.36%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. ATB Capital restated a “na” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering raised their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.51.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

