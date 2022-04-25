Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Shares of Premier African Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.33 ($0.00) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.25. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £73.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.
Premier African Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
