Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of Premier African Minerals stock opened at GBX 0.33 ($0.00) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.25. Premier African Minerals has a 52 week low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The company has a market capitalization of £73.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.

Premier African Minerals Company Profile

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. The company explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, xenotime, zinc, nickel, uranium, gold, specialty minerals, limestone, potash and limestone, and rare earth metals.

