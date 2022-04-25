Premier Foods’ (PFD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 114.77 ($1.49) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £990.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.37. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 92.60 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09.
Premier Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.
