Premier Foods’ (PFD) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Premier Foods (LON:PFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 145 ($1.89) price objective on shares of Premier Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Premier Foods stock opened at GBX 114.77 ($1.49) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £990.20 million and a P/E ratio of 11.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 111.37. Premier Foods has a 12-month low of GBX 92.60 ($1.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 128.20 ($1.67). The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.09.

In other Premier Foods news, insider Helen Jones bought 10,000 shares of Premier Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £10,600 ($13,791.31). Also, insider Duncan Leggett sold 9,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.51), for a total transaction of £10,922.56 ($14,210.98).

Premier Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

