Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primoris Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Primoris Services stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. Primoris Services has a 12-month low of $21.47 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Primoris Services will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is 11.22%.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 31,841 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 42.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 5.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 98.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 378,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 187,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter worth approximately $812,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

