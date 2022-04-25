Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PBAM traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,707. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.25. Private Bancorp of America has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $31.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Private Bancorp of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

