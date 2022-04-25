Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Set at $22.00 by Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) has been given a $22.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 195.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PROF. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $7.45. 1,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,227. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07. Profound Medical has a one year low of $7.40 and a one year high of $20.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Profound Medical ( NASDAQ:PROF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 446.65%. The company had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Profound Medical by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,246,000 after buying an additional 416,000 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in Profound Medical by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,077,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after buying an additional 110,821 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Profound Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after buying an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Profound Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,056,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 822,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.