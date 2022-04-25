Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Sells $251,000.00 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,704. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.16.
Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Progress Software by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Progress Software by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.
Progress Software Company Profile (Get Rating)
Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progress Software (PRGS)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.