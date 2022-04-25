Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CEO Sells $251,000.00 in Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $251,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PRGS traded down $0.43 on Monday, reaching $47.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,704. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $147.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Progress Software by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $291,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Progress Software by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

