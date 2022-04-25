Prologis (NYSE:PLD) PT Raised to $190.00

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 12.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLD. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.75.

NYSE:PLD opened at $168.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Prologis has a 1 year low of $112.00 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.65. The company has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 30.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $792,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,532 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 555,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,625,000 after acquiring an additional 39,176 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

