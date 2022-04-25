Prologis (PLD) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Prologis (NYSE: PLD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/25/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $180.00 to $190.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $179.00 to $184.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $171.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/20/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $175.00.

4/12/2022 – Prologis had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $161.00 to $193.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Prologis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $179.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/26/2022 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2022 – Prologis was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2022 – Prologis had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $172.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $168.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.33%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $26,000. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

