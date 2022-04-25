Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.63% from the company’s current price.

PSEC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.87. Prospect Capital has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 144.46% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $175.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prospect Capital will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,192,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 40,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,578,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after purchasing an additional 207,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,180,000 after acquiring an additional 353,061 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3,874.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,975,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prospect Capital by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 618,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after acquiring an additional 102,583 shares in the last quarter. 8.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prospect Capital (Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.