Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Head to Head Review

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:PVCT – Get Rating) and Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Provectus Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of Minerva Neurosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Minerva Neurosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$5.54 million ($0.01) -5.00 Minerva Neurosciences $41.18 million 0.69 -$49.91 million ($1.18) -0.56

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Minerva Neurosciences. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Minerva Neurosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Minerva Neurosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provectus Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Minerva Neurosciences 0 1 1 0 2.50

Minerva Neurosciences has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 505.05%. Given Minerva Neurosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Neurosciences is more favorable than Provectus Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Provectus Biopharmaceuticals and Minerva Neurosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provectus Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -414.21% Minerva Neurosciences N/A -114.31% -34.31%

Risk & Volatility

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.06, indicating that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Neurosciences has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Minerva Neurosciences beats Provectus Biopharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing immunotherapy medicines based on halogenated xanthenes. It develops PV-10, an investigational autolytic cancer immunotherapy for adult solid tumor cancers, such as melanoma and gastrointestinal tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma; colorectal cancer metastatic to the liver; neuroendocrine tumors metastatic to the liver; uveal melanoma metastatic to the liver; and pediatric solid tumor cancers, such as neuroblastoma, Ewing sarcoma, rhabdomyosarcoma, and osteosarcoma. The company is also developing oral formulations of current good manufacturing practice rose bengal disodium (cGMP RBD) for the treatment of adult solid tumor cancers, such as head and neck, breast, pancreatic, liver, and colorectal cancers; pediatric blood cancers, including leukemia; coronavirus, an acute respiratory syndrome; and multi-drug resistant bacteria, such as gram-negative bacteria; and for eye diseases, including infectious keratitis. In addition, it develops PH-10, an investigational immuno-dermatology agent for the treatment of inflammatory dermatoses, such as psoriasis and atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Provectus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2013. Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone for the treatment of schizophrenia; and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. has a license agreement with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop, sell, and import roluperidone globally excluding Asia. The company was formerly known as Cyrenaic Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. in 2013. Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

