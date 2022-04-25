Prudential (PUK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Prudential (NYSE: PUK):

4/20/2022 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

4/20/2022 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,475 ($19.19).

4/19/2022 – Prudential was upgraded by analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a GBX 1,375 ($17.89) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 1,450 ($18.87).

4/12/2022 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 1,655 ($21.53) to GBX 1,685 ($21.92).

4/9/2022 – Prudential was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

4/4/2022 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,719 ($22.37) to GBX 1,665 ($21.66).

3/31/2022 – Prudential is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Prudential had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,550 ($20.17) to GBX 1,590 ($20.69).

3/16/2022 – Prudential had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,640 ($21.34) to GBX 1,550 ($20.17).

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $26.93 on Monday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2372 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.7% in the third quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 134,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 456.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 2.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 921,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 9.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

