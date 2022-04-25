PS Business Parks (PSB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect PS Business Parks to post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $167.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.48. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.58. PS Business Parks has a fifty-two week low of $147.02 and a fifty-two week high of $189.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PSB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 284.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,593,000 after acquiring an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $328,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,225,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PS Business Parks by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

PS Business Parks Company Profile

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

