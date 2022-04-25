Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) will report $2.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the highest is $3.02 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group reported sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full year sales of $9.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $10.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $9.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.01 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Citigroup started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $73.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.73. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $696,158.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total transaction of $323,571.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Service Enterprise Group (Get Rating)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.