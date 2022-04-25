Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PEG. Citigroup began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.64. 3,894,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,949. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of -56.31, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.73. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,029,395 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

