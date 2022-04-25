Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LUNG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pulmonx in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pulmonx from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pulmonx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pulmonx from $55.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Pulmonx from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $26.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.41. Pulmonx has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.85 and a quick ratio of 10.92.

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35). The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.24 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 23.15% and a negative net margin of 98.33%. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pulmonx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $340,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total value of $29,330.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,090 shares of company stock valued at $381,447. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUNG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $556,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Pulmonx by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 10,809 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

