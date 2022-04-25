Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

PBYI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ PBYI opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. Puma Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.21. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 357.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

