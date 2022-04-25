Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Director Sells $5,324,571.05 in Stock

Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) Director Mark Chin sold 1,745,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $5,324,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of PYXS stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,671. Pyxis Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
About Pyxis Oncology (Get Rating)
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody for the treatment of thyroid cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other solid tumors; and PYX-102, an investigational immune-therapeutic for treatment of solid tumors.
