Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for GFL Environmental Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of GFL Environmental in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer forecasts that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 9.39% and a positive return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.35.

NYSE:GFL opened at $31.06 on Monday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $43.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.48 and its 200-day moving average is $34.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -3.97%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,600,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,218,000 after purchasing an additional 564,807 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,160,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,268,000 after buying an additional 918,417 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,714,000 after buying an additional 2,752,001 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,332,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,026,000 after buying an additional 273,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,391,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,350,000 after buying an additional 1,176,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.