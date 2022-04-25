Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Issued By Edison Inv. Res

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Edison Inv. Res analyst C. Gibson anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$83.96.

Shares of NGT opened at C$94.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$75.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$95.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$81.43. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$66.25 and a twelve month high of C$108.98.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.22 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 119.63%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

