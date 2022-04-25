Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Issued By Desjardins

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

OLA opened at C$5.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -40.88. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.71 and a twelve month high of C$6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.76.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

