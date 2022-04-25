Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Issued By Desjardins

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLAGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.

OLA opened at C$5.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a PE ratio of -40.88. Orla Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.71 and a twelve month high of C$6.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.76.

Orla Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

