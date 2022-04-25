Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Lifted by SVB Leerink

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.67). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

NASDAQ ACAD opened at $20.43 on Monday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -19.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.57.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The firm had revenue of $130.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1,081.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 19,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,067 shares of company stock valued at $195,326 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

