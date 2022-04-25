Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. Raised by SVB Leerink (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn ($3.19) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($3.25). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.88) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.20 EPS.

BHVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.27.

NYSE BHVN opened at $106.59 on Monday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $151.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $119.76 and a 200 day moving average of $123.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.04) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $190.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 441.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.62) EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

