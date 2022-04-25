Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reduced by Analyst (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.43 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C$2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.11 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.83 billion.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$77.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.35.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$81.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$94.43 billion and a PE ratio of 12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$36.39 and a 52 week high of C$88.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$63.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.90, for a total transaction of C$147,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Timothy Shawn Mckay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$63.95, for a total value of C$2,877,709.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,180,395 shares in the company, valued at C$75,485,197.89. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,615 shares of company stock worth $10,432,772.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

