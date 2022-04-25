Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Reduced by Stifel Firstegy (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Firstegy analyst R. Fitzmartyn now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.95.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.54. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 23.33%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$80.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.44.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $63.87 on Monday. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $29.13 and a 1 year high of $70.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09. The company has a market cap of $74.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.592 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.84%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

