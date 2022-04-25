Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Cut by Raymond James (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report issued on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CP. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.19.

CP opened at $74.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

