Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Lowered by Analyst

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will earn $2.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CHK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.55.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $86.53 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $97.61.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($42.54) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,038 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,502 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $96,542,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 951,181 shares during the period.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $662,023.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,217,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,839,727.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.438 per share. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

