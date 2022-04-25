Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited Decreased by Cormark (TSE:FFH)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $15.95. Cormark also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q4 2022 earnings at $20.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $58.93 EPS.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$42.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$49.47 by C($7.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.05 billion.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$790.00 to C$780.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$825.00 to C$1,000.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$665.00 to C$700.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$772.14.

FFH opened at C$687.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$644.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$600.89. Fairfax Financial has a twelve month low of C$493.00 and a twelve month high of C$716.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46.

In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$646.33, for a total transaction of C$1,672,695.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,338,710.87.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.