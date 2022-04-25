Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Fiserv, Inc. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fiserv in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.41. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FISV. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.04.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $97.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $63.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.91. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $89.91 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.04, for a total transaction of $1,000,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,159,439 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fiserv by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 39,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

