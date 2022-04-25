Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Increased by Analyst

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Revolve Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. B. Riley also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $84.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.56.

Shares of RVLV stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. Revolve Group has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.60.

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total value of $1,732,812.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $3,471,522.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 359,785 shares of company stock valued at $19,149,373. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVLV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 1,016.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after buying an additional 811,812 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Revolve Group by 23.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,278,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,486,000 after buying an additional 623,091 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,667,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the third quarter worth approximately $24,046,000. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

