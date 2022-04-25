Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Russel Metals Inc. Lifted by Raymond James (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Russel Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.00. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Russel Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.
Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter.
TSE RUS opened at C$34.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$32.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$27.89 and a 1-year high of C$37.57.
About Russel Metals (Get Rating)
Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.
