Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Cut by William Blair

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.77. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on TPX. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.59.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 190.50% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPX. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter worth about $49,000. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

