Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Cut by Cormark

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Trevali Mining in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The firm had revenue of C$114.45 million during the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trevali Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.26.

Shares of TV opened at C$1.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$109.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$2.75.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

