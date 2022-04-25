Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Trinity Capital Inc. Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:TRIN)

Trinity Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trinity Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.45. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trinity Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $3.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.65.

OTCMKTS:TRIN opened at $17.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $486.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.22. Trinity Capital has a 52-week low of $14.05 and a 52-week high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 160.99% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $23.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Trinity Capital by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,132 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trinity Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Trinity Capital by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 96,001 shares in the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steve Louis Brown purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $28,318.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,475 shares of company stock worth $45,296. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is presently 33.47%.

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in Lutherville-Timonium, Maryland and Austin, Texas.

